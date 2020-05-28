From Ponmagal Vandhal, Golkeri to Spiderman, movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video this week

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ponmagal Vandhal

Ponmagal Vandhal, the highly anticipated Tamil film, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film is directed by JJ Fredrick and produced by Suriya. The legal drama stars Jyothika in the lead, along with Parthiban, Bhagyaraj, Prathap Pothen and Pandiarajan. The release of Ponmagal Vandhal marks the first release out of the scheduled seven films releasing directly on Amazon Prime Video this week. Latest Gujarati family drama, Golkeri, will also be available online on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The film was released in theatres before the nationwide lockdown.

Golkeri is directed by Viral Shah and produced by Manasi Parekh Gohil and Parthiv Gohil. It is a Gujarati adaptation of the award-winning 2017 Marathi film Muramba and stars Malhar Thakar and Manasi Parekh in the lead. The movie also marks the Gujarati debut of veteran actors Vandana Pathak and Sachin Khedekar.

Starting 30th May, fans of horror and mystery movies can enjoy the Nicolas Pesce directorial - The Grudge, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Additionally, Bruce Springsteen fans can enjoy his music with documentary-concert Western Stars releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay entertained with latest Sci-fi thriller The Vast of Night, mystery movie Scooby Doo! Return To The Zombie Island and other all-time favourites thrillers like Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, Men in Black (I, II, & III) and Spiderman starting 30th May.

HIGHLIGHTS



Ponmagal Vandhal (Tamil)

Ponmagal Vandhal is set in Ooty in 2020. A local resident named ‘Petition’ Pethuraj (K. Bhagyaraj) is well known for filing cases against the general public to be in the limelight. One day Pethuraj reopens an old case involving a serial killer, 'psycho' Jyothi - who was convicted for kidnapping and murdering five children and two youngsters. The public view is that he is reopening the case for publicity so that his daughter Venba (Jyothika), a defense lawyer, gets famous... But the reality is different.



Golkeri (Gujarati)

Sahil and Harshita, end their perfect relationship of two years suddenly. However, as much as they want to move on and move away from each other, they are stuck in awkward situations created by their parents, who make persistent attempts to bring them back together. Will their parents’ concern cross the line and turn into interference? Or will the parents succeed in explaining to the children that a relationship is just like ‘Golkeri’ - A sweet-sour traditional Gujarati pickle. The taste only gets better with time.



Naukar Vahuti Da (Punjabi)

Shivinder and his wife part ways as he struggles to manage his familial obligations. However, he realises his mistake and sets on a mission to normalise the situation. This is a family drama that explores the nuances of marital life.



The Vast Of Night

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, young switchboard operator Fay and charismatic radio DJ Everett discover a strange audio frequency that could change the future of their small town forever.



The Grudge (English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu)

It is a story of a house that is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter with a violent death. A detective investigates the murder scene that has a connection to a case, which her new partner handled in the past. The killings that occurred in a haunted house that passes on a ghostly curse to those who dare enter it.



Scooby Doo! Return To The Zombie Island

Scooby-Doo and his gang win an all-inclusive holiday and embark on a trip of a lifetime to a tropical paradise. Their destination, however, turns out to be Zombie Island and the gang soon learns that their trip to paradise comes at a price.



Western Stars

Live concert performance of Bruce Springsteen singing songs from his album 'Western Stars'. Backed by a band and a full orchestra, Bruce Springsteen performs all 13 songs from his new album `Western Stars,' touching on themes of love, loss, loneliness, family and the passage of time.



Wonder Woman: Bloodlines

Wonder Woman tries to help a troubled young girl, Vanessa, who is in trouble with a deadly organization known as Villainy Inc. headed by Dr. Cyber.



Men In Black (I, II and III)

The adventures of two federal agent men, Agent Kay (Tommy Lee Jones) and Agent Jay (Will Smith), also known as "The Men in Black," who keep an eye on aliens in New York City. Their job is to save the world after the aliens threaten to blow it up.



Spider Man

When bitten by a genetically modified spider, a nerdy, shy, and awkward high school student gains spider-like abilities, which he must eventually use to fight evil as a superhero after tragedy befalls his family.

