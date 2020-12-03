Image Source : FILE IMAGES Nikkhil Advani, Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK and others team up for Amazon anthology 'Unpaused'

Amazon Prime Video has brought together filmmakers such as director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, Nikkhil Advani, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Avinash Arun, and Nitya Mehra for its original anthology "Unpaused", the streamer announced on Thursday. "Unpaused" features five short films revolving around the themes of hope, second chances and new beginnings. The films were shot in compliance with government rules and regulations issued in Maharashtra, for filming during the Unlock phase. The country went into a complete lockdown in March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Raj and DK, best known for Amazon series "The Family Man" and blockbuster "Stree", helm the short "Glitch", which features actors Gulshan Devaiah and Saiyami Kher.

"Batla House" director Advani has teamed up with Richa Chadha, Sumeet Vyas and Ishwak Singh of "Paatal Lok" fame for the short "Apartment".

Chatterjee has directed the short "Rat – A – Tat", featuring "Sairat" star Rinku Rajguru and veteran stage-film actor Lillete Dubey.

"Chaand Mubarak", helmed by Mehra, features veteran actor Ratna Pathak Shah and "Eeb Allay Ooo" actor Shardul Bhardwaj. The director is known for helming three episodes of "Made in Heaven", another acclaimed Amazon series.

Arun, who shot and co-directed "Paatal Lok", has helmed "Vishaanu".

The short reunites the director with actor Abhishek Banerjee, who starred as the dreaded criminal Hathoda Tyagi in "Paatal Lok", and Geetika Vidya, best known for crime drama "Soni".

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said the union of such creative forces is a testament that art will always find expression, "even in the most challenging times".

"These stories are a reminder that there is hope at the end of a dark tunnel and chance for us to embark on new beginnings. We are delighted to offer a fresh format with 'Unpaused' to our customers," Purohit said in a statement.

"Unpaused" is slated to be released on December 18.