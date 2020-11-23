Image Source : TWITTER/@IEMMYS Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

In 48th International Emmy Award 2020, that was held virtually tonight had some interesting wins. A special win came in the form of Netflix's Indian drama series 'Delhi Crime'. Creating the history for India, the show, starring Shefali Shah and Arjun Mathur, won the 'Best Drama Series' award.

'Delhi Crime' was pitted against German show 'Charité 2- Season 2', 'Criminal UK' and Argentina's 'The Bronze Garden - Season 2'. The series is a recreation of events that happened before and after the horrific ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape in December 2012. It portrays the intense police investigation followed by the horrific aftermath of a crime that shook the conscience of the nation and left everyone numb.

Announcing it, the official Twitter handle of International Emmy Award 2020 said: "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Delhi Crime” produced by @GoldenKaravan/@skglobalent/@NetflixIndia, #India! #iemmys #iemmyWIN."

Meanwhile, Arjun Mathur, who was also nominated for 'Best Actor In A Web Series' for 'Made In Heaven', did not take home the award.

Shefali had shared her excitement for the nomination of the show. She shared a poster of Delhi Crime and wrote, "Tonight! Fingers toes intestines crossed!"