Monday, November 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Web Series
  5. Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

Netflix original 'Delhi Crime' has won the Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2020 23:32 IST
Netflix, Delhi Crime, International Emmy Awards 2020
Image Source : TWITTER/@IEMMYS

Netflix's 'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama series in International Emmy Awards 2020

 

In 48th International Emmy Award 2020, that was held virtually tonight had some interesting wins. A special win came in the form of Netflix's Indian drama series 'Delhi Crime'. Creating the history for India, the show, starring Shefali Shah and Arjun Mathur, won the 'Best Drama Series' award.
 
'Delhi Crime' was pitted against German show 'Charité 2- Season 2', 'Criminal UK' and Argentina's 'The Bronze Garden - Season 2'. The series is a recreation of events that happened before and after the horrific ‘Nirbhaya’ gang rape in December 2012. It portrays the intense police investigation followed by the horrific aftermath of a crime that shook the conscience of the nation and left everyone numb.
 
 
Announcing it, the official Twitter handle of International Emmy Award 2020 said: "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to “Delhi Crime” produced by @GoldenKaravan/@skglobalent/@NetflixIndia, #India! #iemmys #iemmyWIN." 
 
 
Meanwhile, Arjun Mathur, who was also nominated for 'Best Actor In A Web Series' for 'Made In Heaven', did not take home the award. 
 
Shefali had shared her excitement for the nomination of the show. She shared a poster of Delhi Crime and wrote, "Tonight! Fingers toes intestines crossed!"
 
Arjun Mathur, on the other hand, shared pictures of himself gearing up to watch the virtual ceremony. Alongside he wrote, "Ready for this, International Emmys! May the best man win."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News