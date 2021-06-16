Follow us on Image Source : PR FETCHED International Picnic Day: Bandish Bandits, Panchayat to Wagle Ki Duniya, Binge watch THESE fun titles

Amidst the monotony of our daily lives, unending zoom calls and the overhang of work from home, a picnic sounds like the perfect breather to break free. Isn’t it? While the ongoing lockdown has prohibited us from going out, we have for you the perfect recipe to celebrate this day right within the comforts of your home. Make the most of this moment with an assortment of your favorite shows to binge on with your family. So, take stock of your snacks, pick your favorite corner, grab a cozy blanket, and the show is about to begin!!

Mannphodganj Ki Binny (MX Player)

Start your Friday with a cocktail of Romance, comedy and all the drama! Chasing her dreams and finding the perfect fairy tale, meet Binny. A 21-year-old dreamy eyed girl from the quaint little colony of Mannphodganj in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad. The story revolves around finding the perfect groom for Binny as her parents contend for their preference of the boy. Binny however, has aspirations of her own. She falls for the son of a politician with skewed intentions while ignoring the coy Raja as he hopelessly pines for her love. Watch this Applause Entertainment series to find out if Binny makes the right choice.

Bandish Bandits (Amazon Prime Video)

If there is something we know, it is that there is no picnic without music. So, while you pack the yummiest crunchies, tune into the melodious saga of Bandish Bandits. Interlaced with the rich cultural beauty of Royal Rajasthan are the soul touching beats of classical, folk and contemporary music. Brought closer by their love for music, Tammana and Radhe might be two peas but in pods of different genres. As the gap between the styles of music ebbs, sparks are flying between pop star Tammana and classical singer Radhe. Drift into the enchanting world of tunes and the underlying drama with Amazon Prime Video’s musical presentation-Bandish Bandits.

The Office ( Disney+ Hotstar)

Missing your coworkers and the dull office coffee? Not anymore. Bring in the hustle and madness of the work-life, directly to your screens! Applause Entertainment’s The Office is an Indian take on the all-loved series of The Office (US) and takes you right in the middle of the Wilkins Chawla Paper Company and the quirkiness, banter and romance in the workplace. With Jagdeep Chaddha as the fun-loving but mildly narcissistic manager, watch the dynamics of his rib-tickling mockumentary play out on your screens.

Panchayat (Amazon Prime Video)

What would you say if we ask you to leave the hustle of the city behind for a decent paying job in the panchayat of a village? Well, our boy Abhishek has taken on this challenge and how! Surrounded by redundant job offers post engineering, Abhishek decides to join the panchayat of a small village as the secretary to earn some cash and prepare for his MBA on the side. But hey, cultural shock much? Wedged in the middle of eccentric villagers and the non-conventional lifestyle, he struggles to find camaraderie and companionship. Amazon Prime Video’s Panchayat is the perfect family-time watch as we follow the journey of an urban guy in a rustic village.

Wagle Ki Duniya (Sony SAB and SonyLIV)

Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey is by far one of the most loved television sitcoms today. The show has made us fall in love with its simple story that brings us closer to our family with a highly relatable storyline and beautifully crafted characters. Watching the Wagle's navigate the daily life stories is as enjoyable as a picnic date with a family. So this Picnic Day, stay home and tick those family goals by binging on this easy-going and values-driven entertainer featuring Aanjjan Srivastav, Bharti Achrekar, Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Chinmayee and Shaheen.