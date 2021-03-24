Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Trailer: Zakir Khan enters the world of politics

Image Source : YOUTUBE/PRIME VIDEO Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 Trailer

The makers of the much-loved comedy series Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare finally dropped the trailer of Season 2 of the Amazon Prime Video show. Created by Zakir Khan, the show also has him playing the lead character of Ronny Bhaiya and chronicles his journey as he tries to pave his way into politics. It all begins when Ronnie lies about his Chacha being the Vidhayak of Indore, the city in which he resides, in order to escape from the problems which life throws at him. The first season which garnered huge love from the audiences, ended with Ronnie’s deep-planted lie surfacing and the real Vidhayak confronting him.

As it shows from the trailer, Season 2 will take Ronnie’s journey ahead as he starts working with the Vidhayak, and makes a foray into the world of politics. The trailer fuels anticipation among the audiences and all Zakir Khan fans as it hilariously shows how brilliant and rib-tickling the second season is going to be with Ronny stepping into politics, a new rivalry and an interesting love triangle. It’s going to be double the madness and laughter as our Sakht Launda a.k.a Ronny Bhaiya once again brings his unmatched screen presence along with his witty sense of humour in a series of hilarious escapades.

Watch the trailer here-

The recent announcement of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare returning raised the excitement and anticipation levels amongst fans. Produced by OML and directed by Shashant Shah, the show features Zakir Khan in the lead along with Zakir Hussain, Sunny Hinduja, Kumar Varun, Vyom Sharma, Alka Amin, Abhimanyu Singh, Venus Singh and Onima Kashyap in pivotal roles.

The show will start streaming from 26th March onwards exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.