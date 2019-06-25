Delhi Crime's Shefali Shah to reunite with Shabana Azmi for Vipul A Shah's web series

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shefali Shah and Shabana Azmi to reunite after 15 years

After featuring in Aparna Sen’s National Award-winning 2005 directorial ‘15 Park Avenue’, but did not have any scene together, Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah are reuniting for an interesting a medical-thriller which will be released most likely on the digital space. Producer Vipul Shah to bring Shabana Azmi and Shefali Shah together after 15 years.

Vipul Shah recently told the Press Trust of India, "It's a web series for OTT platform and it will have multiple seasons. The hard-hitting series will address all the wrongdoings and scams in the medical world. And its a real joy to have two very talented actresses, Shabana ji on-board along with Shefali Shah."

Shefali Shah was highly appreciated for her terrific performance in Netflix original Delhi Crime. Shefali said that she is excited to collaborate with Shabana Azmi. She said "It's an extremely important and pertinent topic that any sensitive person would relate to and has to be shown. Besides that creatively, it's a huge high for me."

Shefali is playing a doctor while Shabana will be essaying the role of her boss and owner of the hospital where she works. The show will revolve around their characters and the unique, conflicted relationship they share,” says producer Vipul Shah, adding that he has been working on the yet-untitled show’s concept for a while now. “I’d started developing it as a film but eventually realized that the subject I want to incorporate would not fit in such a short time-frame", he added.

Vipul Shah is currently working on the third sequel of Commando's franchise. Aditya Datt's directorial stars Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar. The film is slated to release on September 6, 2019.