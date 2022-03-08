'Women don't want supremacy but equality,' says Himani Shivpuri on International Women’s Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HSHIVPURI Himani Shivpuri shares her thoughts on International Women’s Day

It is rightly said that "A woman is a full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture, and transform.’

We are all aware of how women in every part of our society deal with inequality, leading to an unbalanced gender ecosystem. To celebrate womanhood and to spread awareness about gender equality, International Women’s Day is celebrated on March 8th every year, and this year the theme is #BreakTheBias. &TV’s show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan actor Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma shares her views on gender biases and the importance of celebrating womanhood.

Himani Shivpuri shares, “Jab hai naari main shakti Saari, to Phir Kyun naari ko kahe bechari? - I read this quote somewhere which has made an ever-lasting impact as I relate to every word of it. Women symbolise power and strength but often encounter bias within their families, workspace, and other spheres. We always debate this issue, but it is high time to stop talking and put words into action."

She adds, "UN has selected the most relevant theme for this year, and I am glad to take our first step against gender biases. I always wonder what it would be like to live in a gender-equal world, free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Inclusivity in this diverse world is today’s necessity. On this International Women’s Day, I wish for a world where differences are acknowledged, appreciated, and celebrated. Let us take a pledge to forge women’s equality and #BreakTheBias.”