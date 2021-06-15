Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJABANERJEEE When Pooja Banerjee had to run wearing a 25-kg wedding lehenga

Actress Pooja Banerjee, who plays Rhea in "Kumkum Bhagya", reveals how she had to run wearing a lehenga weighing 25 kilos for an upcoming sequence in the show. In the scene, Rhea is dressed as a bride for her wedding with Ranbir. While Pooja recalls dressing up in the heavy costume wasn't hard, running in the lehenga sure was!

"For the wedding sequence, I had to dress up as a bride. While I was excited about wearing the designer red lehenga, getting into the dress and running in it was really tough. To be honest, the outfit was really very heavy, it was almost 25 kgs. On top of it, there was the wedding jewellery. In fact, it also took me nearly 2-3 hours every day to get in and out of the look," she said.

"To climb up and down the stairs to go to the 'Kumkum Bhagya' set and then having to run for several sequences was a task, but I wanted it to look real and hence, I gave my best. I feel all my hard work was worth it and I have to say, I felt wonderful and pretty in the bridal outfit. The whole wedding sequence was fantastic to shoot," Pooja recalls shooting for the Zee TV show.

Meanwhile,

Pooja Banerjee says she is grateful to be able to work in these tough times. She hopes people understand that actors, too, are going through pandemic stress like everyone else.

"I feel blessed that I am able to work and entertain everyone during such a difficult time. Team Kumkum Bhagya wants to inspire people to be strong and resilient through the show. However, I must mention that people feel actors only shoot and make Insta stories and we aren't that bothered, but they forget we're humans and we have families too," she says.

Pooja adds: "I have friends and family members who've tested positive, I do check up on them and help people find beds or medicines or anything else that they need. I just don't advertise it, but that doesn't mean I am not helping people. Whatever is happening around us, it does impact us too."

The actress feels one should spread the message of positivity in a situation like this, on social media.