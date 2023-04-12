Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM@VINEETASNG Vineeta Singh shares why she chose a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 over Rs 1 crore offer

Vineeta singh, one of the judges of shark tank india, season 2 is making headlines for her bold decision of turning down an offer of Rs 1 crore in 2007, after she finished her MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. Vineeta walked away from the job, and started working on her own start-up, where she drew a monthly salary of only Rs. 10,000.

During an interview, Vineeta revealed that in 2007, Indian business school graduates were not offered salaries of Rs 1 crore. She mentioned that one bank in IIM Ahmedabad decided to offer such a salary because they thought Indian B-school graduates deserved it as much as graduates from Harvard or Wharton. This move made headlines because it was the first time an Indian B-school graduate was offered a salary of Rs 1 crore, which was equivalent to $200,000 at the time.

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, was offered a job with a salary of Rs 1 crore when she was just 23 years old, despite having zero work experience then. However, she declined the offer as she wanted to become an entrepreneur. Vineeta shared that she did not make anything close to that salary for more than a decade, and her first salary from her own services company was just Rs 10,000. When asked if she had ever regretted her decision, she confessed having some regrets initially but also mentioned being happy with her decision.

