Wednesday, April 12, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Vineeta Singh shares why she chose a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 over Rs 1 crore offer

Vineeta Singh shares why she chose a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 over Rs 1 crore offer

Shark Tank India judge, Vineeta Singh shared that she rejected a job worth Rs 1 crore soon after she finished her MBA, because she dreamt of becoming an entrepreneur.

India TV Business Desk Edited By: India TV Business Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 12, 2023 15:22 IST
Vineeta Singh
Image Source : INSTAGRAM@VINEETASNG Vineeta Singh shares why she chose a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 over Rs 1 crore offer

Vineeta singh, one of the judges of shark tank india, season 2 is making headlines for her bold decision of turning down an offer of Rs 1 crore in 2007, after she finished her MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. Vineeta walked away from the job, and started working on her own start-up, where she drew a monthly salary of only Rs. 10,000. 

During an interview, Vineeta revealed that in 2007, Indian business school graduates were not offered salaries of Rs 1 crore. She mentioned that one bank in IIM Ahmedabad decided to offer such a salary because they thought Indian B-school graduates deserved it as much as graduates from Harvard or Wharton. This move made headlines because it was the first time an Indian B-school graduate was offered a salary of Rs 1 crore, which was equivalent to $200,000 at the time.

Vineeta Singh, the co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, was offered a job with a salary of Rs 1 crore when she was just 23 years old, despite having zero work experience then. However, she declined the offer as she wanted to become an entrepreneur. Vineeta shared that she did not make anything close to that salary for more than a decade, and her first salary from her own services company was just Rs 10,000. When asked if she had ever regretted  her decision, she confessed having some regrets initially but also mentioned being happy with her decision.

Latest Entertainment News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News