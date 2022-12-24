TV actress Tunisha Sharma found dead, police recover body on set

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TV actress Tunisha Sharma's body has been recovered by Police

TV actress Tunisha Sharma was found dead on set in Vasai, Mumbai on Saturday. She was aged 20. She is popular for her role in the show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul, which airs on SAB TV. It is learned that Tunisha was shooting on set on Saturday and went on break. She reportedly went to the bathroom. Later, her body was recovered from inside the bathroom area. Police have recovered her body but it has not been confirmed yet whether it is a case of suicide or not.

Police found the body of late TV actress Tunisha Sharma on set in the bathroom. The Mumbai Police has still not confirmed if this is a case of suicide or murder or natural death. The investigative authorities mentioned that prima facie, it looked like a case of suicide. Still, the probe will be done keeping all angles in mind. the set where Tunisha was shooting on Saturday is located in Vasai, Mumbai.

Tunisha Sharma's career in TV

Tunisha Sharma started her career as Chand Kanwar with the Sony TV serial, Maharana Pratap. She then appeared in Colors TV show Chakravartin Ashok Samrat in the role of Princess Ahinkara. In 2016, she played the younger version of Katrina Kaif in the film Fitoor. The same year also starred as Nanhi Diya in the film Baar Baar Dekho, and as Mini in Kahaani 2 Durga Rani Singh. Tunisha then appeared in the role of Mehtab Kaur in Sher-e-Punjab Maharaja Ranjit Singh. She was currently playing the role of Adhya Verma in Colors TV's Internet Wala Love.

Tunisha Sharma's last Instagram update

As per her social media activity, Tunisha Sharma was active on Instagram hours before her death. In fact, she posted a photo from the set with the caption, "Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic)." In the photo, she appeared in costume and held a script in her hand. In her Instagram stories, Tunisha could be seen getting her touch-up by the team on the set.

