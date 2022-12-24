Alia Bhatt performs aerial yoga, gives update on fitness journey after daughter Raha's birth | PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIAABHATT Alia Bhatt shares photo performing aerial yoga

Alia Bhatt has been getting back in shape after the birth of her baby daughter Raha. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and her husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6. Alia has been stepping out and about in Mumbai with her yoga kit. On Saturday, she shared a photo on Instagram in which she shared an update on her fitness journey post-partum. In the candid photo, she performed aerial yoga. In the caption, she gave tips to women on getting back in shape after delivery.

Alia Bhatt gets back in shape 'slowly'

Alia Bhatt shared that she has been hard on her body through the year and is taking her fitness one day at a time. The actress said that she is taking baby steps as she gets back in shape. In the caption accompanying her photo, Alia wrote, "Take your time - appreciate what your body has done. After what my body did this year I have taken a vow to never be hard on myself again. Childbirth is a miracle in every way, and giving your body that love and support that it gave you is the least we can do (sic)."

Alia Bhatt gives fitness update: 'Long way to go'

Giving an update on her fitness journey, Alia said that she has a 'long way to go'. She also gave advice to new mothers on fitness. "One and a half months post-partum, after gradually re-building my connection with my core, and with full guidance from my teacher @anshukayoga I was able to attempt this inversion today. To my fellow mamas, listening to your body post delivery is key. Do NOT do anything your gut tells you not to. For the first week or two during my workouts, all I did was breathe… walk… find my stability and balance again (& I still have a long way to go) (sic)," the actress wrote.

On the movies front, Alia will be seen in the rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. It will release on April 28.

She will also be seen in the Netflix film Heart of Stone, which marks her Hollywood debut. The movie co-stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

