TV actor Karan Kundrra's car goes missing, is it prank or theft?

Karan Kundrra had recently bought Hindustan Motors Contessa

Karan Kundrra had recently included a new car in his car collection. The actor recently bought Hindustan Motors Contessa. But a day later, Karan Kundrra's car went missing. It is not clear yet whether someone has stolen this car or someone has pranked the actor. Kundrra even posted a video saying that he was unable to find out anything about the car. The actor further said that if someone has pranked him then they should return his car.

Karan shared a video to investigate about his car

Karan Kundrra's video is now garnering attention on social media. 'If anyone has made a joke then please give it. Give me my car. This is not funny at all. This is not the time for jokes. Just now Parvez came and told me that the car was missing. There is no tracker or GPS in my car. Please whoever did this should return my car," said Kundrra in the video. Well, it is not yet clear whether this is a prank or the actor's car has really gone missing.

Fans held Tejasswi Prakash responsible for this prank

For the unversed, Karan Kundrra has been dating Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash, ever since they appeared on the show. Some fans feel that Karan Kundrra himself is doing the prank while some feel that his friends might have disappeared the car to give him a tough time. One user wrote, 'Tejasswi Prakash must have taken it.' A fan wrote, 'Brother, the prank has happened with you and you are doing the opposite with the fans.'

It is known that Karan Kundrra had introduced his new car to the fans just a day before. He likes the blue-colored Hindustan Motors Contessa very much. He has included it in his garage as the actor is known for being very fond of cars and bikes.

