DYK Imran Khan took therapy for 2500 days, visited mental therapist 4 times a week for 7 years

Bollywood's chocolate boy Imran Khan has been away from the film world for a long time, but now it seems that he has decided to make a comeback. The actor had distanced himself from films, the limelight, and social media. But with his return to social media, he has started making many revelations related to his personal life. His presence was also seen at the wedding of Aamir Khan's daughter and his sister Ira Khan. Now in a new interview, Imran has revealed that he has been struggling with mental health issues for seven years and is also undergoing treatment for it.

Imran thought on an emotional level

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Imran Khan revealed about his decision to leave Bollywood in 2015 after 'Katti Batti'. Many believed that his decision was due to a long list of films that failed at the box office. The actor shared that he deeply understood his struggles on an emotional level. Recalling that time, Imran said that he couldn't be bothered to invest the time, energy, and effort required to remain in this profession.

Imran was feeling broken from inside

Imran Khan further said that he could not go to parties or meet people just in the hope of getting a film offer. 'I was feeling broken from inside and I wanted to fix it. If you pull a hamstring, you go to a physiotherapist. If you don't feel well mentally, seek therapy,' said the actor.

During the interview, Imran also revealed about his appointments with his therapist. He has been visiting the therapist four times a week for the past seven years. Calling it a 'pivotal decision' of his life, the actor explained, 'If you talk to someone who has given up any addiction or given up alcohol, they can tell you how many days they stayed away from alcohol. It's the same with my mental health. This was realized on March 13, 2017. It has been 2,500 days since then.'

