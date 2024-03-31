TMKOC: Jennifer Mistry threatens to sit on strike against Asit Modi | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jennifer Mistry played the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

After her exit from Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has been engrossed in a legal battle with the show's producer Asit Modi, after which the decision came in her favour. Jennifer Mistry visited Powai Police Station in Mumbai last Saturday, a few days after winning the sexual harassment case against Asit Kumar Modi. She has made another allegation against Asit Modi after releasing a video statement, in which she said that she was pressurized to change the FIR filed against Asit last year.

Jennifer, who plays Mrs. Roshan in the show, recently won the sexual harassment case filed against producer Asit Kumar Modi. However, she shared a video on Instagram and claimed that the makers had ignored her victory in the case. The former TMKOC actor also said that she has given an ultimatum to the police to file a charge sheet based on the complaint filed against Asit Modi about a year ago. Jennifer has criticised the sitcom's producers for dismissing her victory in the legal battle. In the video, she also said that it has come to her notice that the production team of Neela Films believes that Jennifer has not won any case against Modi.

Jennifer further said that she recently met Senior Inspector Jeetendra at Powai police station and an ACP at Hiranandani police station and gave them an ultimatum. "I have given them an ultimatum that if you do not do it quickly, it is the charge sheet work, so I don't even know what I will do. It is possible that when Draupadi Murmu ji is coming here, I may sit in protest," said the TMKOC actor.

Jennifer Mistry played the role of Mrs. Roshan Sodhi in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, she left the show in 2023 and later filed a complaint against Asit Modi, the show's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj for alleged sexual harassment. The trio were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 354 and 509 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

