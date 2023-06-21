The Kapil Sharma Show to be replaced by India’s Got Talent; the show to go off air SOON

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air soon! According to a recent report, the comedy show’s last episode will air it last episode with Gadar 2 cast Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel. They will be followed by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala to promote the sequel of their show The Night Manager. As Kapil Sharma and his team are all set to travel to the USA for a month-long tour, the show is taking a break.

As reported by Indian Express, The Kapil Sharma Show's source shared "The team has almost finalised the last few episodes, and the season’s last episode will either air on July 2 or July 9." Further, The Kapil Sharma Show’s timeslot (weekend, 9:30 pm) will be taken up by India’s Got Talent with Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher and Badshah returning as guests. Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar and Srikant G Maski are part of the ongoing season. And recently, Krushna Abhishek joined as 'Sapna.'

Manoj Muntashir, who has been in the news for Adipurush, has been dropped as India’s Got Talent's judge. However, the source adds that the decision was taken much before the lyricist-writer hit headlines. "Given Kirron Kher’s health issues last season, they had four judges as a safety option. However, this time it’s just the trio that will take on the panel," they shared.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma recently dropped a poster with details of his upcoming US tour on his Instagram handle. The poster stated that Sharma will hold his first show in the US on July 8. This is not the first time that The Kapil Sharma Show is going off-air. Earlier also, the show went off-air but returned with a new season in September 2022.

Notably, the comedian-actor made his debut as a vlogger with a new video posted on his YouTube channel. Dropping his first vlog, he gave a glimpse of his lifestyle that included his gym, some fun behind-the-scenes moments from his 'The Kapil Sharma Show, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and much more. Explaining his reason behind vlogging, the actor said while leaving his house, "Maine vlog banana isiliye shuru kiya hai kyunki kharche poore nahi ho rahe hai" (We aren’t meeting our expenses so I started with vlogs)."

