Sumona Chakravarti roasts Kapil Sharma for his 'Gareeb aadmi' taunt, says, 'Bhagwan tumhare jitna...'

Kapil Sharma made his debut as a vlogger with a new video posted on his YouTube channel on Friday. Dropping his first vlog, the comedian and actor gave a glimpse of his lifestyle that included his gym, some fun behind-the-scenes moments from his 'The Kapil Sharma Show, which also featured Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, and much more. Explaining his reason behind vlogging, the actor said while leaving his house, "Maine vlog banana isiliye shuru kiya hai kyunki kharche poore nahi ho rahe hai" (We aren’t meeting our expenses so I started with vlogs)."

Kapil took his viewers through his gym routine followed by Film City sets. Showing what goes on the sets and backstage, he later can be seen quizzing his co-stars and director. Manju gets emotional and Kapil says, 'I was joking', Manju replied, 'We all take things seriously, especially when you are saying something." On the other hand, Kapil shows how Kiku Sharda is busy having an energy drink -- Red Bull, before the shooting and Kiku says, "I need all that strength before my performance."

He later asks his director why he makes him work so hard. Replying to him, the director of TKSS said, "We have to work because of the loans on our heads. But we are enjoying it we have been shooting rigorously these days. An episode with Sudha Murty ji and such other fun guests energise us and motivate us to work."

After Kapil taunts Sumona for her recent trip to London, he says, "Just 7 days, she went to London for just 7 days. Gareeb aadmi, humare jaise ko mauka mil jaye toh 6-6 mahine tak waapis nahi aayenge." (If a poor man like me gets a chance to go to London, then I wouldn't return for 6 months.) Sumona roasts him back, says, "Haan, bhagwan sabko tumhare jitna gareeb banaye". Kapil then jokes, "Nazar laga de beda gark hojaye" leaving everyone in splits.

Finally, the stars of Zara Hatke Zarka Bachke Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan grace the show. One of the hilarious BTS videos that Kapil showed has Vicky making a joke about Archana Puran Singh, "I am already saying sorry to you but in Punjabi, there is a poem for women who wear pink, "Oye pinki oye pinki, tera paad bada hai stinky", he said. Watch the vlog here:

