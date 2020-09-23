Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@PALAKSIDHWANI Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka Palak Sindhwani warns 'faltu pages' from spreading hatred about her

Popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Sonu aka actor Palak Sindhwani slams those social media pages which have been spreading nonsense about her. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress penned down a warning calling out 'faltu pages' for making memes and derogatory Tapu-Sonu jokes on Instagram. In the show, Palak plays Sonu who is friends with Tapu, Jethalal's son. Sonu's father is always worried about Tapu and Sonu's friendship which becomes food for trolls.

Reacting to those posts on social media, Palak Sindhwani wrote, "To all you meme, faaltu hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I am warning you stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bulls**t about me. Stop spreading hatred when there's already so much going on in the world, if you don't like me, don't follow me, it's as simple as that but you have no right to insult me or spread nonsense about me, and if I come across any such post which threatens to harm my dignity, or destroys my mental peace, I swear consequences would be harsh. Don't force me to take any such actions, which gonna harm your page or you. LOUD and CLEAR! ONCE and FOR ALL! STOP IT! Insaaniyat sikh lo yar, it's high time!"

Earlier, Sonu's character was played by actress Jheel Mehta who left the show for her studies. On the other hand, Tapu was played by Bhavya Gandhi wwho left the show in the year 2017.

On a relayed note, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Nattu Kaka aka senior actor Ghanshyam Nayak underwent neck surgery recently. Opening up about his surgery with TOI, he revealed that eight knots were removed from his neck. He also claimed that he has no idea how so many knots formed. He said, "I am much better now. I have got admitted to Suchak Hospital in Malad. Today is the first day that I have eaten food after the surgery that was performed on me on Monday. The first three days were tough, but I am now only looking ahead in life."

He added, "Eight knots were removed. And, I really don't know how so many had formed. Those knots have been sent for further testing but I have faith in God, jo bhi karega achcha hi karega." The surgery lasted for nearly 4 hours.

