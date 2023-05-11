Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers call Jennifer Mistry 'desperate'; to take legal action

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers call Jennifer Mistry 'desperate'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry, who plays the role of Mrs. Sodhi in the TV show, has accused the TMKOC makers of sexual harassment including producers Asit Modi, Project Head Sohil Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj. The actress has already quit the show and has filed a complaint against the makers. Now, reacting to the same, accused Sohil Ramani said that the actress is 'desperate' and the allegation is a fabrication of lies. He also called it 'cheap publicity'.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer claimed that she gave her last shot on March 6 and never went back to the set. However, Ramani claims that the makers had terminated her contract. He told HT, "We have removed her from the show three months ago and now she is desperate. She is unable to find work, so she is just doing it to blackmail us. It is cheap for publicity."

He added, "She has been working with us for 15 years, shooting mein bohot saare utar chadhav hote hai. We have ignored her characteristics such as creating rifts among others, coming two hours late for shoot, creating misunderstandings. We have a lot of evidence against her."

On the other hand, TMKOC producer Asit Modi declined Jennifer Mistry's sexual harassment allegation and said that it is baseless. He told TOI, "This is just a fake and baseless allegation and it holds no truth. She is just trying to malign my image. This is my genuine reaction and I am not trying to make excuses or cover up. Everyone knows how I am in real life. We sacked her from the show and my team. My director and the team asked her to leave the show. We have all the proof and I am not talking just randomly. My production will soon send you all the proofs and documents."

He added, "We will take legal action as she is trying to defame me and the show both. Since we terminated her services, she is making these baseless allegations."

Here's what Jennifer Mistry has to say about Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah's production team

TMKOC's direction team and production house also issued a statement against Jennifer Mistry and said, "She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."

Jennifer Mistry claimed that she quit the show after the makers misbehaved with her when she tried to leave for her half-day about which she had informed the team earlier. She said that it is a 'male chauvinistic' place and people working in TMKOC are 'bonded labour'.

