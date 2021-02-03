Swami Om passes away: Rohan Mehra, Monalisa, Manu Punjabi & others mourn self-claimed Godman's demise

Image Source : TWITTER/@ITS_SHIVAMSINHA Swami Om passes away

The Bigg Boss 10 fame Swami Om passed away due to a paralytic attack. The BB viewers got a major shock after the former contestant died. Om wasn't keeping well for quite sometime now after he contracted COVID-19. Many, including Manu Punjabi, Monalisa, Rohan Mehra among others shared their grief over his sad demise. The self-claimed Godman was 63. He was undergoing treatment in Delhi and breathed his last on Wednesday. His last rites were performed today at 1.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, Delhi.

Talking to SpotboyE, MonaLisa said, "It’s really very very shocking and saddening news. Woh bahut hi zinda dil insaan the... He never wanted to lose and I really don’t have words now... because I am getting death news almost every day ... which is so disheartening... All I can say is, may his soul rest in peace...Om Shanti."

On the other hand, speaking to Times of India, Rohan Mehra called Swami Om’s demise unfortunate. The actor stated, “After Bigg Boss, I never met him or spoke to him. It's unfortunate that he left the world and now I will pray for him so that his soul rests in peace. Even though I had clashes with him in the house, I had left those feelings there only. I spent two-three months with him in the house and I feel really bad about his death.”

Rohan recalled how Swami Om gave him the title of 'Prince of India' and added “the name ‘Prince of India’ became very popular during my season and Om Swami was the person who had given me that name. I am remembering that too now and how I got so much love from the audiences because of that name. I just don’t know how to react to this news of his death.”

Manu Punjabi, took to his Twitter handle and wrote "#SwamiOm no doubt created many controversies and some of his act was really hard to forgive.But we cant deny the fact that he made people laugh.Was super entertaining.He left us and it is final time to forgive his idiotism and pray for the departed soul.I wish he rest in peace!"

Whereas Gaurav Chopra said, "He was a troubled soul and looked for attention and importance. He apparently had both attention and importance in his life before which got taken away and he kept looking for it. Now that he has gone, I just hope he is at peace."

OM breathed his last at his residence in Ghaziabad. Covid made him extremely weak and the 63-year-old reportedly suffered from paralysis a few days ago following which his condition worsened.