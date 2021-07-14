'Stop Watching Choti Sarrdaarni' trends on Twitter, netizens share hilarious memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@INDIATRENDINGIN · 'Stop Watching Choti Sarrdaarni' trends on Twitter

Colors TV show Choti Sarrdaarni has been one of the most popular shows on television. people have loved Meher and Sarabjit aka Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi's chemistry from the beginning of the serial. While the show has gone through many twists and turns, fans have always rooted for Meher and Sarabjit to be back together with their son. Lately, the show is running high on drama with rifts being created between Param and Karan. This further lead to arguments between Meher and Sarabjit. It is also set to take a leap that will show Sarab as the lead's father, hence bringing an end to Sarab-Meher's love story. While many have been enjoying the latest storyline, '#StopWatchingChotiSarrdaarni' has also been one of the Twitter trends on Wednesday. Fans are disappointed that Meher and Sarabjit's story will come to an end after the leap.

Fans believe that the leap has ruined the show for them and the love story of Meher and Sarabjit. One Twitter user said, "Plz @RajBaddhan @asjadnazir sir raise your voice for injustice with first turbanated man of ITV @thenameisav and for leap they ruined everything... They kicked him out from the show and asked him to play father role of lead actress." Fans have been doing the trend to attarct the makers attention and ask them not to change Nimrit and Avinesh's story. Another tweeted, "AviNim slays as MehRab ... Without them CS is nothing."

Check out the tweets here-

Earlier, Nimrit has also missing from the show but came back on popular demand. On her comeback, she had said, "Choti Sarrdaarni will always be an integral part of my life as I started my journey as an actor with it. Because of some unavoidable circumstances, I had to take a break from work and I am extremely happy to be back and reuniting with my onscreen family."

The show has tackled many taboo subjects. It started with a pregnant unmarried woman who is not accepted in society and also tackled the issue of domestic violence. "Domestic violence is a very serious issue that women face even today. Being a lawyer myself, I have met women who have been victims of domestic violence. I take pride in the fact that our show is highlighting such an important social issue," Nimrit said.

She added: "I hope it encourages many other victims like Aarti to come forward and take a stand as #RespectMatters."