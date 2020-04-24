Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Divyanka Tripathi to Mouni Roy, TV celebs unite for Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss. Watch video

Friday, April 24, 2020
     
The innovative video by Ekta Kapoor includes a list of television celebrities like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Sriti Jha, Maniesh Paul, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Karishma Tanna, Erica Fernandes among others. Have you seen it yet?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 24, 2020 15:47 IST
The whole country is standing strong in order to fight the novel coronavirus and making people aware through various mediums. In the wake of the same, Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor brought a special video for the fans directed by Guroudev Bhalla and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar. It has bought together various television actors and actresses from different channels who have united for this unique initiative. Talking about the video, Ekta wrote, "These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope."

The video features many big names of the Television industry like  Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha, Surbhi Jyoti, and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Ekta urged everyone to practice social distancing and said,  "We are in this together and this is our endeavor to encourage people to stay home." Have a look:

View this post on Instagram

These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope. #TvFraternityStandsTogether #StayHomeStayTuned #ChangeWithin #AloneTogether Producer Ekta Kapoor Directed by Guroudev Bhalla Creative Director Sonali Jaffar Script Dheeraj Sarna Dialogue Dheeraj Sarna Anukalp Goswami Edited by Vikas Sharma Music Aashish Rego Executive Producers Abhishek Rege Anil Wanvari Binaifer Kohli Fazila Allana Gul Khan JD Majethia Tanusree Dasgupta Media & PR support Ruchikaa Kapoor With thanks to Remo D’Souza Aasif Sheikh Aditi Sharma Anita Hassanandani Aasif Sheikh Aura Bhatnagar Divyanka Tripathi Erica Fernandes Karan V Grover Karan Jotwani Karishma Tanna Manish Paul Mouni Roy Parth Samthaan Reem Shaikh Rohitashv Gour Sehban Azim Shabbir Ahluwalia Shailesh Lodha Shehnaaz Gill Siddharth Shukla Srithi Jha Surbhi Jyoti Vikram Singh Chauhan Sign Language Video India Signing Hands Pvt. Ltd. @gbppl24 @sonalijaffar @sarnadheeraj @sarnadheeraj @anukalpgoswami #VikasSharma @aashishrego #AbhishekRege @anilwanvari #BenaiferKohli @fazila_sol @gulenaghmakhan @jd_majethia @tanusridgupta @ruchikaakapoor @remodsouza @anitahassanandani @iaasifsheikhofficial @officialaditisharma @aurabhatnagar @divyankatripathidahiya @iam_ejf @karanvgrover @karanjotwani @karishmaktanna @manieshpaul @imouniroy @the_parthsamthaan @reem_sameer8 @rohitashvgour @sehban_azim @shabirahluwalia @lodha_shailesh @shehnaazgill @realsiddharthshukla @itisriti @surbhijyoti @vikramsingh_chauhan @indiasigninghands

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor) on

Talking about Remo D’Souza, he features as the Big Boss in the video and orders inmates to complete tasks. He told Mumbai Mirror, "It was fun to be a part of this project,” says the choreographer-turned-filmmaker who is working on a few scripts. “There is a lot of reading, brainstorming and writing happening."

