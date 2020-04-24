Sidharth, Shehnaaz, Divyanka Tripathi to Mouni Roy, TV celebs unite for Ekta Kapoor's Bigg Boss. Watch video

The whole country is standing strong in order to fight the novel coronavirus and making people aware through various mediums. In the wake of the same, Television Czarina Ekta Kapoor brought a special video for the fans directed by Guroudev Bhalla and creatively helmed by Sonali Jaffar. It has bought together various television actors and actresses from different channels who have united for this unique initiative. Talking about the video, Ekta wrote, "These unprecedented times call for all of us to be alone, yet together! Here’s an attempt, a made-at-home video, for which all of us from the Television Fraternity got together to voice our solidarity and give hope."

The video features many big names of the Television industry like Anita Hassanandani, Aasif Sheikh, Aura Bhatnagar, Divyanka Tripathi, Erica Fernandes, Karan V Grover, Karan Jotwani, Karishma Tanna, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Parth Samthaan, Reem Shaikh, Rohitashv Gour, Sehban Azim, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Shailesh Lodha, Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla, Srithi Jha, Surbhi Jyoti, and Vikram Singh Chauhan.

Ekta urged everyone to practice social distancing and said, "We are in this together and this is our endeavor to encourage people to stay home." Have a look:

Talking about Remo D’Souza, he features as the Big Boss in the video and orders inmates to complete tasks. He told Mumbai Mirror, "It was fun to be a part of this project,” says the choreographer-turned-filmmaker who is working on a few scripts. “There is a lot of reading, brainstorming and writing happening."

