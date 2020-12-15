Shilpa Shinde says she is not following Bigg Boss 14, denies tweeting against any contestant

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SHILPA_SHINDE_OFFICIAL Shilpa Shinde says she is not following Bigg Boss 14

Television actor and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she said that she is not following the ongoing season of the Salman Khan hosted reality show BB 14. She seems to be reacting to recent tweets that were attributed to her by many. Clearing her stand on the tweets, Shilpa said that she is neither following the show nor has she made comments about any of the contestants.

“Bigg Boss follow nhi kar rahi hun mai, kissi contestant ke baare mein kuch bhi nhi bol rahi hun, Jo koi bhi mere naam ko iss tarah se use kar raha hai, main uske against legal action le sakti hoon. Please yeh nonsense na karein, mujhe Bigg Boss ke baare mein kuch bhi nhi pta hai” she said in the video.

In her caption, Shilpa wrote, “I am not following #Bigboss14 and have not given any interview regarding any contestant. I don’t have any Twitter account and there are several fake IDs impersonating my name...Requesting media that don’t publish news on the basis of fake tweets. Stop this otherwise ,I have to initiate legal action against those fake id’s.”

Meanwhile, TV actress' brother Ashutosh Shinde also informed about the fake tweets being attributed to her. “Kindly note that #ShilpaShinde does not have any account on Twitter. Any tweet impersonating Shilpa Shinde should be straight away ignored. Requesting media not to quote such tweets in their publications/videos,” he tweeted.

Kindly note that #ShilpaShinde does not have any account on Twitter. Any tweet impersonating Shilpa Shinde should be straight away ignored.

Requesting media not to quote such tweets in their publications/videos.

🙏@haribhoomicom — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) December 14, 2020

A few reports have been the rounds of the internet which say that Paurashpur actress had called Rahul Vaidya a 'bhagoda' in her tweet. It is being said that Shilpa had tweeted after Rahul was called back on the show by the makers.

Meanwhile, Shilpa is gearing up for the release of the ALTBalaji series Paurashpur, which is a period drama set in a mythical kingdom. The show also stars Milind Soman, Shaheer Sheikh, Annu Kapoor, Poulomi Das and Sahil Salathia. She will be seen playing the role of Queen Meerawati in Paurashpur which touches upon serious issues as patriarchy and gender politics.