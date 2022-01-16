Shehnaaz Gill shares video singing 'Ranjha' from Shershaah; SidNaaz fans feel heartbroken

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HAYEEOYEESUN Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to share a video of herself singing 'Ranjha' from the film 'Shershaah'. In the video, she is seen wearing a beautiful long dress as she croons the soulful song. The short clip is from the new promo of Colors TV’s reality show Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan. Fans have been showing the actress with immense love and in less than 12 hours the video has garnered over 1.4 million views.

Lauding the actress, a user wrote, "You are looking so soft and dreamy (sic)." Another commented, "U r the true example for girls who are broken that no matter what life throw at you always get up and shine again (sic)." Many also requested to recreate a reprised version of the song and share it on her YouTube channel. "Singer shehnaaz gill..plz post this cover song on your yt (sic)," a user commented. "Loved this.. want the full song on your YouTube channel (sic)," said another. There were some who also recalled Shehnaaz's close friend and late actor Siddharth Shukla. "Wish he could hear this rip sid shukla (sic)," wrote a user on the actress' post while another said, "I imagine you singing this for Sidharth and my heart broke into million pieces. Sidnaaz forever (sic)." Take a look at the video:

A few days back, Shehnazz treated her fans to gorgeous pictures of herself from her latest Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. Slaying in shades of black, the 28-year-old was seen exuding elegance in an asymmetrical designer dress with fur detailing on it. The 'Bigg Boss 13' fame shared a series of pictures featuring herself where she can be seen posing confidently in front of the camera.

Recently, Shehnaaz made headlines with her latest video titled 'Reset and Restart' on a YouTube channel where she spoke to her rumoured boyfriend- late actor Sidharth Shukla's Guru, BK Shivani. In the video, she opened up about dealing with negativity, pain and loss and how she lost the desire to live.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close to each other when they were in the 'Bigg Boss' house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3', along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'. Sidharth passed away on September 2 at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.