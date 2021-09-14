Shehnaaz Gill's father gets her name tattooed on his arm to show support after Sidharth Shukla's death

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DILSHEHNAAZ,@SUNILKU94764515 Shehnaaz Gill's father gets her name tattooed on his arm

Actor Sidharth Shukla left his family, friends and fans in despair after he succumbed to a massive heart attack on September 2. The Cooper Hospital confirmed that he was brought dead on that morning. Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has not been keeping well after his sudden demise, as per the buzz. While the family and Shehnaaz are grieving, the actress' father Santokh got her name tattooed on his arm to show his support during these tough times.

Many videos and pictures have been going viral on the internet in which Santokh Gill can be seen getting inked. Other photos also show him flaunting Shehnaz Gill's name between a 'folded hands' tattoo and a rose. Check out the viral posts here-

Sidharth Shukla was 40 when he breathed his last. Mumbai's Cooper hospital had confirmed his death. According to one of the hospital officials, around 9:25 am, he was brought dead to the hospital.

A couple of days later, Sidharth Shukla's family released an official statement and requested privacy. The statement read, "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It definitely doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve." Thanking the police, the statement continued, "A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."

Sidharth, who was a huge personality, started his career as a model. He made his acting debut with a lead role in the TV series 'Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na' in 2008, and since then he had never looked back. With the TV show 'Balika Vadhu' and Bollywood debut with 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Sidharth gained more popularity. He was scaling high on the career graph ever since he won 'Bigg Boss 13' in February 2020.

He met Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss 13 house and apparently the duo fell in love. Fans loved their chemistry, on and off-screen, and wanted them to star together in many more projects.