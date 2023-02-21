Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal-Aman Gupta lock horns; former calls boAt CMO 'fekuchand'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal

Shark Tank India 2: In the latest episode of the business reality show, Bhavya Madan and Ria Rustagi introduce their brand of headbands which they call 'brain ka smartwatch'. They tell sharks that EEG headband tracks stress and helps focus on attention and mood. For this, Bhavya and Ria's asked Rs 1 crore for 2 percent equity. Vineeta Singh opts out. Namita Thapar offers Rs 1 crore for 6.6 percent equity. Anupam Mittal, founder and CEO of Shaadi.com, comes along with her.

Soon Mittal and Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, Aman Gupta, enter into an argument during which Anupam called Aman 'fekuchand' (boastful person). Aman and Peyush Bansal gave a lucrative investment offer of Rs 1 crore for 5.4 equity to the founders of the EEG headband which didn't go down well with Anupam.

After listening to the business idea of the founders, Bhavya and Ria, Namita Thapar said: "I would like to give you an offer. Rs 1 crore for 6.66 per cent equity."

Bhavya and Ria asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity. However, Anupam took a dig at Namita's investment offer, saying: "I have given you the offer to invest in your company and make it big. And their offer is to invest in your company and make their company big."

At last, Aman discussed with Peyush Bansal and gave them an offer of Rs 1 crore for 5.4 per cent. Anupam said: "These are all 'fekuchand' and no need to listen to them".

The offer was accepted by Bhavya and Ria.

Besides Anupam and Aman, 'Shark Tank India 2' is judged by Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

