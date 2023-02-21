Kangana Ranaut asked to pick her favourite actor between Hrithik Roshan & Diljit Dosanjh. Actress REACTS

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut indulged in an interactive session with her followers as she conducted her first ever ‘Ask Kangana’ on social media. On a fan’s request, she kickstarted the chat session with a tweet, "Ok ask me questions it’s lunch break on Chandramukhi sets, I have never done this before but why now Let’s go …" During the session, she opened up about her career, films, aspirations and even shared her thoughts on love. Not just this, she also took a dig at actors Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh.

In #AskKangana session, a user asked her, "Your Favorite Actor? 1 - Hrithik Roshan, 2 - Diljeet Dosanjh." Kangana replied, "I thought one does action and other one makes song videos, honestly never saw them act ... can only tell if someday I see them act ... if such a thing happens do let me know thanks #askkangana."

Kangana and Hrithik's long-time beef is well-known in the B-town. The two allegedly dated while Hrithik was still married to ex-wife Sussanne Khan, as per Kangana's statements in her earlier interviews. While she claimed that they dated, Hrithik has always denied it. On the other hand, Kangana got involved in a Twitter feud with Diljit Dosanjh 2020 over the Farmer's Bill.

Talking about Shehzada Kartik Aaryan, Kangana said, “Kartik is self-made and follows his own path, he is not a part of any camp or group, he is cool.”

Sharing her experience of working down south, the actor penned, “This is my third Tamil film and I just love it for sheer acceptance they have for me, they tell me I am professional, calm and mind my own business, never talk to anyone for timepass it’s amusing that exactly for these qualities Bollywoodias call me arrogant and rude #askkangna.”

Kangana Ranaut's work front

The actress will be seen in the upcoming period drama film 'Emergency' which also marks her first solo directorial film. It revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. Apart from Kangana, the film stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Vishak Nair and Shreyas Talpade in prominent roles.

She will also be seen in 'Tejas' in which she will be seen portraying the role of an Indian airforce pilot. The official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, she also has, 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda', and 'The Incarnation: Sita' in her kitty. She is currently busy shooting for 'Chandramukhi 2'.

