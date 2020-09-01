Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DEVOLEENA Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Teaser: Devoleena Bhattacharjee returns as Gopi Bahu on popular demand

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who ruled the headlines for her stint in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13, is back on the small screen as her most popular character Gopi Bahu. The actress is all set to return with the show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and entertain the audience. Sharing the first teaser of the show, Devoleena wrote, "We are back by popular demand."

In the promo, Devoleena can be seen looking gorgeous in a pink saari and statement jewelry. She talks about a new character Gehna and leaves the viewers thinking who is she. The second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya is all set to return after three years.

While the show started with actress Giaa Manek as Gopi Bahu, Devoleena took over the character after her exit. Talking about her journey and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, Giaa told TOI, "I have lived the journey of Gopi bahu. Even when Devoleena joined the show as the new Gopi bahu, I never had any anger for her because, at the end of the day, everyone is doing their job. If not her, someone else would have done it. I don’t know much about the second season, but if they have cast Devoleena again, I am happy for her."

She added, "I can’t be Gopi bahu all my life. Actors want to play different characters, because we don’t want to limit ourselves. If I keep playing Gopi bahu throughout my career, how will it add to my growth? I am greedy as an artiste and I feel fortunate to be blessed with versatile opportunities."

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been the talk of the town for the past few days after music composer Yashraj Mukhate turned a scene from the show into a rap song. Soon after, memes and jokes on the dialogue "Rasode Mein Kon Tha?" went viral on the internet. Even actress Rupal who played Kokila Modi in the show praised Mukhate for his creativity.

