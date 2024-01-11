'Road par nahin thi...', Rashmi Desai fires back at Vicky Jain's mother, backs Ankita Lokhande

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Rashmi Desai fires back at Vicky Jain's mother

Recently Vicky Jain's mother entered the house of Bigg Boss 17. In the show, she asked questions to daughter-in-law Ankita Lokhande and also taunted her. Since her exit from the show, she has been continuously giving interviews and supporting her son Vicky, however, she had nothing good to say about her daughter-in-law. Now Ankita's friend and TV actor Rashmi Desai has come in her support. She even expressed her anger on Vicky's mother.

Rashmi lashes out at Vicky's mother

Rashmi took to her Instagram stories and called out Vicky Jain's mother. "Sorry Aunty, but Ankita never wanted to do this show. She did it only for her love for Vicky. Aur karche palne padte hain ka kya matlab hua aunty? They both had a love marriage and usse pehle bhi wo road par nahin rehti thi. She is Ankita Lokhande! Bhale Bigg Boss apke bete pe paisa lagaye, ladki humari bhi khara sona hai. Sabki apni ladai hoti hai par kya aap nahin chahti ki inki shaadi tikke? Har pati-patni me jhagde hote hain aur show bhi difficult hai. 2 din me apka ye haal hai, 4 mahine reh lengi toh apko takleef pata lagegi. Apki izzat karti hu, hamesha karungi, par yahan aap galat hain! "Even if Bigg Boss invests money on your son. Our girl is also pure gold. Everyone has their own battle. But you don't want their marriage to last? There are fights between every husband and wife and the show is also difficult. This is your condition in 2 days. If you take 4 months out, you will understand the problem. I respect you, and I always will. But here you are wrong," wrote Rashmi Desai.

Vicky's mother said this about Ankita

Let us tell you that even in the show, Vicky's mother had questioned Ankita about kicking her husband. "She is a good girl but the goodness is not visible yet. Vicky is married to Ankita. We were not in support of this wedding. Now that Vicky has got married, let's fulfill it. We have nothing to do with it. Ankita is kicking her husband in the show, it does not look good," said Vicky Jain's mother.