Remix turns 15: Karan Wahi says the show made him what he is today. Shares throwback pictures

Fifteen years ago, Karan Wahi started his acting career with the television show "Remix", and since then he has worked in several daily soaps, films, web series and reality shows. Looking back at his initial days in showbiz, Karan feels blessed to have started his acting journey with the popular show. It became a hit among the youth upon launch in 2004. The show, created by Srishti Behl Arya and Goldie Behl, revolved around the lives of four teenagers -- Tia, Yuvraj, Avnesha and Ranveer -- and their music group 'Remix'.

As the show completed 15 years of being aired on Friday, Karan became nostalgic. He even took to Instagram to express his love for the show. He posted a few throwback pictures of the cast, including Raj Singh Arora and Kunal Karan Kapoor. "Not just a show. It is a generation in itself... Happy bday 'Remix'. 15 years back, we came together and created magic," Karan Wahi captioned the images.

He said: "I'm extremely humbled that the show has completed 15 years today. Honestly, I cannot thank Srishti Di and Goldie Bhaiya for giving me this opportunity. The show has made me the person that I am today, even today wherever I go people still call me Ranveer Sisodia. There are many beautiful memories related to the show."

"The most memorable moment is when I came to Bombay for the first time and signed 'Remix'. My life completely changed after the show and I couldn't have asked for a better start than this. I feel blessed that I'm a part of the industry, I always wanted to be an actor and I have worked really hard to make all my dreams come true. I'm looking forward to seeing what life has in store for me and I will continue to work till my last breath."

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News