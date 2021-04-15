Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia shares her excitement on show's return to small screen

After receiving a warm response from the audience last year, the popular eighties series, Ramayan will premiere on television once again. The Ramanand Sagar show features Arun Govil as Ram along with Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, and Dara Singh as Hanuman. Dipika Chikhlia is too excited about the show's return to the small screen.

Veteran actress Dipika Chikhlia took to her Instagram and shared the news with her fans and followers. She shared a throwback picture of herself dressed in Sita's avatar and captioned the picture, "So excited to share that Ramayan will be airing on the small screens again this year! Ramayan aired during the lockdown last year and looks like history is repeating itself. The show has been a huge part of not just my life, but thousands of Indian families for years. Come be a part of our community and share the knowledge of the Ramayan with generations to come. Tune in to Star Bharat every day at 7pm to watch Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan'."

Fans seemed elated after seeing the post. They dropped in their love and good wishes in the comments section. One of them wrote, "Yipee. we are super excited about this maa. It is a privilege for us to see Ramayan again. We are blessed maa." The other commented, "Yayy maa I m so lucky to once again I m watching Ramayan not only me but every people and child enjoying this last year 2020 memories...and now once again they will enjoy and me also. Maa really I m so much blessed and your blessings also come to me lot's of love you maa ."

Ramayan became the world's most-watched show on April 16 last year with 7.7 crore viewers. DD India had shared the same by posting on its official Twitter handle. The show was brought back during the lockdown on public demand.

Ramanand Sagar had made a total of 78 episodes of this serial based on Valmiki's Ramayana and Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas. For the first time in the country, the serial was originally broadcast from January 25, 1987 to July 31, 1988.

