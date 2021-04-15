Delhi govt imposes weekend curfew: Cinema halls to have 30% occupancy. Details here

Image Source : TWITTER/ARVIND KEJRIWAL Arvind Kejriwal

As COVID-19 cases surge in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday announced fresh set of restrictions in the city to curb the virus spread. Among the new guidelines, the AAP government shared that cinema halls/theatres/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 30% of seating capacity. The announcement was made by Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal through a press conference.

The city government has also ordered the malls, spas, auditoriums and gyms to shut to check overcrowding at public places. Besides, the government has asked officials to take stern action against those found flouting Covid-19 protocols. The government has also taken note of shortages of drugs at hospitals and ensures measures will be taken to ensure adequate supply chain of required drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

India reported 2,00,739 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike ever, taking the overall tally to 1,40,74,564, cases on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry data. India's daily deaths due to Covid are also rising with 1,038 new deaths reported on Thursday, the second consecutive day with over thousand deaths. This took the overall death toll in the country to 1,73,123.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 17,282 fresh cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day surge since the onset of the pandemic, while 104 new fatalities were recorded, pushing the death toll to 11,540.

