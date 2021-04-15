Coronavirus (COVID-19) frequently asked questions answered by WHO

Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

With coronavirus second wave gaining momentum, there has been a sharp surge in COVID 19 cases. People all over the world have been looking for answers to questions like is new wave spreading faster than earlier? What is World Health Organisation (WHO) doing to help underdeveloped countries? and how to protect oneself from the deadly virus. In the weekly Q&A session hosted by WHO, the global organisation answered these public questions about the pandemic.

Is Coronavirus second wave spreading faster?

Responding to queries about the second wave of coronavirus, Dr Mike Ryan and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove said that the pattern of the virus spread is very similar to that of last year. It is happening in different countries though. This year, South Asian countries are seeing a steep rise in the coronavirus curve, a situation that was observed last year in the Western countries. On a positive note, the doctors said that in comparison to last year, the health care system is in a better position with a trained workforce and enhanced facilities.

Why are coronavirus cases increasing and what are we lacking?

Dr Maria Van Kerkhove explained that there are virus variants. The new variant -- coronavirus b117 -- which was detected in the UK has been spreading vigorously. she said that the new strains of virus are easier to be transmitted from one individual to other than the earlier one. She pointed out that social mixing of people can allow the spread of the virus faster.

How to flatten the curve?

The two also explained the challenges the underdeveloped countries are facing to flatten the curve. The doctors shared that every country has had their set of problems to fight the virus, and it is of prime importance to stop the spread of the virus. Measures like social distancing, sanitising and hand hygiene are some of the basic things that one practice to check virus spread. Before concluding Dr Ryan said that there are 99 ways to do the wrong but only a handful of things to stay safe and healthy which must be practised at all cost.

You can watch the WHO's session here:

