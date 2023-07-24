Ramayan fame Dipika Chikhlia visits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir ahead of shoot, expresses gratitude to PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dipika Chikhlia with PM Modi

Dipika Chikhlia paid her paid obeisance to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. The actress, who is known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan visited Ayodhya for the first time, to shoot for her new show, ‘Dhartiputra Nandini.’ She was clicked offering prayers at the temple. After the darshan, she expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he has done a lot for sanatanis since he came to power. She was left in awe of Lord Ram’s statue.

Dipika praised PM Narendra Modi

According to ANI, Dipika said, "After PM Modi came to power, he has done a lot for sanatanis (followers of sanātana dharma) and this should have happened long ago but is still better late than never. However, the place that is God's territory and a site of pilgrimage has to be given significance.”

Dipika's experience

While sharing her experience after Lord Ram’s darshan, she added, "It is beyond my imagination that I have seen so much divine light on Lord Ram’s face; it is beyond my comprehension, I have not seen it anyplace, and tears welled up in my eyes when I saw Him yesterday. I knew that this is Lord Ram’s ibirthplace, therefore Ram ji is present here. After the construction of the grand temple, I will come again to seek the blessings of the Lord Ram. May God take away the sorrows of the devotees who visit Ram Lalla.”

About Dipika

Dipika Chikhlia made her debut as the lead actress in Sun Meri Laila (1983), opposite Raj Kiran and three Hindi films 'Rupaye Dus Karod', 'Ghar Ka Chiraag' and 'Khudai. She was part of the television serial Dada Daadi Ki Kahani in 1985. She also worked in 'Vikram Aur Betaal'. Later in 1987, she played the female lead role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan. Currently, she is busy shooting for the show ‘Dhartiputra Nandini.’

ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia REACTS to 'Adipurush' controversy, says 'Ramayana is not for entertainment...'

ALSO READ: Dipika Chikhlia drops video as 'Sita' amid Adipurush controversy, fans say 'No one can replace you'

Latest Entertainment News