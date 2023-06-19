Dipika Chikhlia drops video as 'Sita' amid Adipurush controversy, fans say 'No one can replace you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIPIKA CHIKHLIA Dipika Chikhlia as Sita

Controversies around Adipurush don’t seem to end anytime soon. The film featuring Prabhas, was released amidst high anticipation, however, certain dialogues in the film sparked controversy and left fans disappointed. Fans called out the makers and bashed them for using cringe-worthy dialogues between Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. After watching the movie, several took to Twitter asking the makers for a re-release of the epic Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar on DD National. Amid this, Dipika Chiklia, who played 'Sita' treated fans to a new video, which she claims is on Public demand.

On Monday, Dipika took to her Instagram handle and dropped a clip that a montage of videos and pictures of herself as 'Sita' clad in Saffron saree. For the caption, she wrote "This post is on public demand … I am grateful for the love I have always received for the role I played … Me … as sitaji …could not have asked for more."

As soon as she dropped the video, fans showered love on the actress. A user wrote, "Ma’am aapki ye ek reel poori Adipurush film par bhari padegi". Another one commented, "You are amazing my Sita maiyya! Always!!" A third comment read, "Ap pahle jitna khubsurat thi ab bhi utna hi khubsurat hai." Many of them also commented that 'No One can replace Dipika as Sita.'

Earlier, Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar expressed his disappointment over Om Raut's Adipurush owing to the misrepresentation of the Indian epic Ramayana. In an interview, Prem said that he has not seen the movie but he has seen the teaser and trailer and when informed about the 'tapori' style dialogues 'tel tere baap ka, jalegi tere baap ki' mouthed by Devdatta Nage, who played Lord Hanuman, he laughed and called out the director saying 'he has tried to create Marvels through the Adipurush.'

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

Ramayan was a television series based on Ramayana. The show was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It originally aired between 1987-88.

About Adipurush

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's Adipurush released after a bunch of controversies and dilemmas. Directed by Om Raut, the film hit the screens on June 16. Inspired by the Hindu mythological epic Ramayan, the film features Prabhas as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Janaki and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan. The film carries forward the virtue of Lord Ram which entails Dharma, Courage and Sacrifice which rightly reflects in the elegant poster.

The multilingual film, produced by T-Series, released across the nation in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil. The film has received a massive response from the fans.

Latest Entertainment News