Rakhi Sawant to appear on Indian Idol 12; here's her FIRST look | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHISAWANT Rakhi Sawant to appear on Indian Idol 12; shares her FIRST look | PICS

Rakhi Sawant is known to bring happiness and cheer wherever she goes. There's an exciting news for her fans and followers as Rakhi is set to appear on the music reality show India Idol 12. The actress took to her Instagram and shared some inside pictures from the location. She also treated her fans with her first look. Rakhi posted a video and wrote, "Hey guys, look where I am! I am on the sets of Indian Idol. It's so exciting. Wow! I enjoyed myself a lot. My episode is going to come soon. So gear up to watch it. It's going to be a blast!"

Rakhi chose to wear a traditional orange saree teamed with a glittering golden blouse. She is also donned matching golden jewelry to complete her look.

After her Bigg Boss stint in season 13 Rakhi has been successfully entertaining her fans. From her social media posts to viral videos with the paparazzi's Rakhi leaves no stome unturned to entertain her fans. Rakhsi often express her opinions on various ongoing issues. Recently, she expressed her shock about Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's allegations against each other. In a video posted by Yogen Shah on Instagram, Rakhi said, "Han Karan ka yaar... mera bhi Pyaar se bharosa uth gaya hai. Ab mera shaadi par se bharosa uth gaya. Dono hi mere friend hai. Hum sabh saath mein America gaye the. Mai toh khudhi shock hun. Hum log ek hi building mein rehte the. Jo dono ek doosre se itna pyar karte the, ek doosre se itna pyaar karte the. Nisha kitna karvachauth karti thi, hath mein mehndi lagai thi, mere bhi hath mein lagayi thi. Oh my God. I can't believe yaar"

Also read: Nisha Rawal accuses Karan Mehra of having an extramarital affair, years of 'constant abuse'

On the work front, Rakhi will be seen after a hiatus on television in Indian Idol 12. Rakhi Sawant had featured on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14. She entered the house as a challenger in the season. In the finale episode, she left the show with a sum of ₹ 14 lakh, which was deducted from the winner's amount during a task earlier. After he exit from the show, Rakhi Sawant said she would use the money for her mother's treatment.