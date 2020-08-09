Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAMIRSONI/RAGHURAM Raghu Ram, Samir Soni remember late Sameer Sharma with emotional posts

After Sushant Singh Rajput's shocking demise, news of another actor Sameer Sharma's alleged suicide sent shockwaves into the country. He died by suicide at his home in suburban Malad on August 6. Sharma, 44, who worked in serials like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke', was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of his flat at Neha building in Chincholi Bunder locality in Malad (West) on Wednesday night, a police official said. After his demise, a lot of celebrities from Television and Bollywood industry poured in condolences. And now, the late actor's dear friends Roadies fame Raghu Ram and actor Samir Soni have shared emotional posts in his remembrance.

Taking to Instagram, Raghu shared a picture with Sameer and wrote, "Goodbye, my sweet, troubled friend. Thank you for being there for me when I needed it … I wish I could have been there for you too. I will always remember you with love. And with regret. I really hope your pain is finally at an end."

While Samir shared a post and wrote, "RIP Buddy I know you’re watching. I know you are."

The incident came to light when the building's watchman peeped through the kitchen window and saw him hanging. He then alerted the other society members.

Later, the society members informed the police who rushed to the spot and took Sharma to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, another official said.

The actor were living alone in the rented flat since February, he said, adding the police were trying to get in touch with his family members.

Based on primary information, an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

-With PTI inputs

