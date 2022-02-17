Raftaar not part of Roadies after Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia quit reality show; Here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAFTAAR Roadies 18: Raftaar, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia

Roadies is one of the longest-running television reality shows. Ahead of the 18th season of the show, a significant member of the show Rannvijay Singha has called it quits, followed by Neha Dhupia. Now, another gang leader Raftaar has also confirmed that he is not part of the show. Meanwhile, there is a complete change in the format of the show with no gang leaders and just a single host taking the game forward with the contestants for which Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been roped in by the makers.

Raftaar who joined Roadies in 2018 with the Xtreme season revealed that even if the format hadn’t seen a change, he wasn’t supposed to be part of the show. While talking to Indian Express, Raftaar shared that he is busy with his upcoming projects and therefore he would not have been able to be a part of the show. He said, "I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can’t talk about it but I have signed up for something else."

He also shared that he has prior commitments including the production of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film (which he had announced in 2020) and that the project is his priority now."

Talking about Rannvijay's exit from the show and Sonu Sood taking the seat of the host, Raftaar said, "Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left."

Previously, Neha Dhupia expressed her disappointment with Rannvijay's exit from the show. "This year, I am not going to be a part of Roadies either. More than me, it’s just heartbreaking to see Rannvijay not being a part of it, and obvious reasons are best known to him and to the network," she said.

For the unversed, the shoot for Roadies Season 18 will begin soon in South Africa and the show is expected to go on air in March on MTV.