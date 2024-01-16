Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Qubool Hai actor Vaquar Shaikh to enter Rupali Ganguli's Anupamaa

TV actor Vaquar Shaikh is going to make a comeback after three years. He was last seen in the show Vidya (2020). Now he's going to be a part of the popular show Anupama. He will play the role of restaurant owner Yashpal's younger brother in the show. The Star Plus show features Rupali Ganguli and Gaurav Khanna in lead roles.

Vaquar Shaikh talks about his comeback

Vaquar Shaikh spoke about his comeback on Indian television after three years with Times of India. 'After Vidya, I got many interesting OTT offers. That's why I have been busy doing films and web shows for the last three years. After working in TV for many years, I wanted to do something new. It was not that I did not want to do TV but it is important to do other things also. The content of TV is more dramatic, whereas this does not happen in OTT, says Vaquar Shaikh.

What will be Vaquar Shaikh's role in Anupama?

Talking about his role in Anupama, the actor said, 'It is a good show and I liked the script. I am playing the role of an army officer, who has shifted to the US to spend time with his brother and mother. In real life, I wanted to become an army officer. But after coming to Mumbai, my life changed and I became an actor. I have played the role of a cop and army officer many times in TV shows. There are going to be many twists and turns in the show,' said Shaikh.

