Ankita Lokhande is still in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sisters, reveals her mother

Currently, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are dominating Bigg Boss 17. The fights between the two are being discussed even outside the show. Moreover, the TV actor has mentioned her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput many times in the show, which has not gone well with her mother-in-law i.e. Vicky's mother. Apart from this, Ankita has also been trolled for taking Sushant's name too many times inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Meanwhile, the actress's mother Vandana Lokhande has made a big revelation about her relationship with Rajput's family.

Ankita's mother Vandana Lokhande recently gave an interview and talked openly about the relationship between Ankita and Sushant. During this, she said that the relationship between them was very deep, of which she herself is a witness as she has lived with Sushant and Ankita.

'I have lived in the same house with both of them and have known them as a couple for 7 years. Ankita loved him very much. In such a situation, moving on was not as easy as it seems. Ankita is a very emotional person. Sushant was a very good person and very intelligent. Even today, Sushant's sisters Shweta and Rani talk to Ankita on the phone. Her father KK Singh also calls Ankita once in a few days. Sushant's family still loves Ankita like their daughter," said Ankita Lokhande's mother.

Ankita Lokhande's mother praises Vicky Jain

Apart from this, Ankita's mother praised Vicky Jain and said that he has always stood by Ankita. "He was with Ankita even when she was very broken after Sushant's death. He has always stood by her like a rock. I know Vicky very well and consider him my son," said the actress's mother Vandana Lokhande.