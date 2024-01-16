69th Filmfare Awards: John Abraham misses nomination for Pathaan, netizens slam committee of experts

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 69th Filmfare Awards: John Abraham misses nomination for Pathaan

The nominations for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards have been announced. The interesting thing is that Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received the Best Actor nomination for his two blockbuster films Jawan and Dunki released in the year 2023. At the same time, 12th Fail has also received nominations in many categories. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor's Animal received the maximum number of nominations i.e. 19 nominations.

However, Twitter users seemed upset with not finding John Abraham's name in the nominations list. The actor played the role of the villain in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and was the most worthy opponent for the film. The Filmfare Awards no more have the category for Best Actor in a Negative Role (Male\Female) but the Best Actor in a Supporting Role category could have the actor's name in the nominations. But after not spotting John Abraham's name in the list, netizens seemed furious. They not only bashed the selection committee but also called the awards rigged.

Check out the nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role (MALE)

Aditya Rawal - Faraaz

Anil Kapoor - Animal

Bobby Deol - Animal

Emraan Hashmi - Tiger 3

Tota Roy Chowdhury - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Vicky Kaushal - Dunki

Pathaan is currently the third-most-earning Indian film at the world box office after Aamir Khan Dangal and SRK's Jawan. John played a key role in the film. The film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles had John Abraham as the perfect villain. And not earning any nomination in the 69th Filmfare Awards has definitely triggered his fans.

For the unversed, the Filmfare Awards generally takes place in Mumbai each year but this year it will take place in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. The star-studded event will be held on January 28.