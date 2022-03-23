Parineeti Chopra to have 'swayamvar' on Hunarbaaz; Shivin Narang, Vishal Aditya Singh to woo actress | watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORS TV Parineeti Chopra will next be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra who is currently seen at the judge's panel on the reality show Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan along with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty is all set for her swayamvar. Parineeti is often heard saying on the show that she is ready to get married and looking for a perfect match. In an upcoming weekend episode of the reality show, filmmaker Karan Johar will be seen arranging a swayamvar for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress. Hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will be seen helping Parineeti in taking the right decision. Veteran singer Kumar Sanu will also join the panel as a special guest.

The makers on Wednesday (March 23) dropped a new promo video with a caption, "Hunarbaaz ke manch par lagega entertainment ka double tadka, jab aayenge Kumar Sanu aur Parineeti ke swayamvar ke liye kayi special guests."

Take a look:

Few popular faces of the television industry are going to be part of Parineeti's swayamvar like 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Arjit Taneja, 'Begusarai' actor Vishal Aditya Singh,'Bigg Boss 13' fame Siddhartha Dey and former 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' contestant Shivin Narang.

Yesterday, the actress dropped some scintillating pictures of herself from the weekend special episode. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, the actor posted several pictures, where she can be seen wearing a flared embroidered red one-shoulder style dress.

On the films front, Parineeti Chopra will be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and acting icons like Anupam Kher and Boman Irani in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. Apart from this, she will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film 'Animal', alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

-with IANS inputs