OTT Release Date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Salman Khan's movie to release on Zee5; know who can watch

OTT release date of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has finally been out. After a great box office report, the action drama is all set to release on Zee5 to watch online. KBKJ collected a total of more than Rs 182 crore and fans loved Salman Khan;'s action avatar once again in the film. It also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Jassi Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, and others. On Friday, Salman Khan took to social media to announce Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan OTT release date and said, "Watch action, drama aur romance se packed #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan, World Digital Premiere on 23rd June only on @ZEE5India"

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will premiere on Zee5 on June 23. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and hit the theatres ahead of Eid 2023.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was Salman Khan's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. The film marked the Bollywood debut of both Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Salman Khan has many exciting projects in the pipeline. He will be seen in YRF's Pathaan X Tiger with Shah Rukh Khan. YRK recently launched the theme of the film. Watch the song here:

Salman Khan also has Kick 2 and Tiger 3 in the making.

