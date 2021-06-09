Image Source : INSTA/DEVOLEENA/NIA Nia Sharma apologizes to Devoleena Bhattacharjee after Twitter war over Pearl V Puri's case

Soon after the news of Pearl V Puri's arrest came, many Television celebrities took to social media to express their shock and seek justice for the actor. However, actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee made a tweet in support of the five-year-old girl. This did not go down well with another diva of the industry Nia Sharma who hit back at her and soon a war of words began between the two. However, the 'Jamai Raja' actress has publicly apologized to Devoleena. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nia wrote, "My mom, brother and Ravi very lovingly told me I wasn’t right and considering 3 close ones can’t be wrong.. so here I go.. Hey @devoleena I may have crossed the line in being personal.. I’m sorry. It was impulsive. Hope you’ll forget it."

This caught the attention of Devoleena who accepted the apology and wrote in her response, "Hey @niasharma90 that is ok. Forgive me too if i have hurt you anyway though that wasn’t my intention at all. Convey my regards to your mom, brother and ravi. Stay safe & take care."

For those unversed, Nia reacted to Devoleena's post saying that, 'karma will hit back to each one of you who is cursing that little 7yrs old girl.' Nia tweeted, "Didi ko koi bata do dharna and candle march nahi kar sakte pandemic hai abhi bhi (Someone please tell big sister that we cannot have a strike and candle march as the pandemic is still on). Also Didi needs to practice her dance before she makes those pathetic dance reels thinking she’s nailing them."

Devoleena gave it back to Nia and wrote, "Please Choti ko koi bato do sirf fashion skills dikhane se koi insaan nahi banta hai.Acchi soch aur acche dil ki zarurat hoti hai jiski kami dikh rahi hai.And whether i nailed my reels or no let my fans decide.Yahan pe bhi judge ban gayee.Rather focus on your photoshoots."

She added, "And waise all my tweets were for those who are abusing,trolling & cursing ,naming the 7 yrs old girl a gold digger.Mirchi choti ko kyun lagi?Or May be she is one of them who reacts reading articles without checking the truth & facts."