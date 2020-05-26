Devoleena Bhattacharjee says she doesn't know who Mayur Verma is. Actor reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Mayur Verma reacts to Devoleena Bhattacharjee for not recognising him

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame Mayur Verma has been ruling the headlines these days for his online war with Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee. It was started when he lashed out on the TV actress for saying that she didn't like his friend Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in their first music video together 'Bhula Dunga' and later, she hit back at him for going crazy that Shehnaaz didn't marry him in the show. Now, the war has taken an ugly turn as Mayur has filed a cybercrime complaint against her for tarnishing his image and supporting tweets that trolled him.

During a recent interview, Devoleena reacted to the same and said that she doesn't know Mayur. Hitting back at her, Mayur told Spotboye, "I am surprised that she is saying that she doesn't know me. Well, then just to refresh her memory, I am the person to whom she had said in one of her earlier social media posts that "show mein shaadi nahi hui to ye pagal hogaya hai." This is when I took a stand for my friend Shehnaaz Gill when she was making allegations that Sidnaaz fans are abusing her and her family for commenting on Shehnaaz and Sidharth's chemistry. I also read her post yesterday saying ki media se request hai koi mujhse ispar sawal na pooche and khud jawaab bhi de diya."

He added, "She herself provoke fans to troll and when I have reacted to it, so now she is like, ye kaun hai? She has liked the post and later un-liked them but she didn't know that I already have a grab of it to prove. And just like her I am also not interested my name being tagged with her. If she is an actor from 8 years, so am I. Agar Usne 5 TV show kiye hain, toh maine 9 kiye hain."

On the other hand, soon after the cybercrime complaint, Devoleena in a series of tweets lashed out on him for using her name for publicity. She even stated that she doesn't know him and would like to ignore all the negativity.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂just felt like...🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣Request to all media portals dont msg or call me for such a crap & a loser.I dont need attention.& how can you all give the attention to this😂🤪Anyway have a good day.I swear never ever heard or seen a loser like this😂😂 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

Its not me darling.Its the media..kisi bhi xyz k saath mera name tag kar dete hai aur news bana dete https://t.co/qf2UE5GZLl i am requesting them to spare me. https://t.co/yjuVFUhQvU — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

🤣🤣Already Popat bann chuke hai mere naam ka jaap karte karte..Mera naam ki kaafi hai unke liye🤣🤣 https://t.co/vR0NWZRe7H — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

I heard someone is dying to get media attention by using my name..Kind of a publicity stunt..nothing else🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/olx1Uz7Vuo — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) May 24, 2020

