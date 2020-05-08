Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kutumb fame actress Gauri Pradhan proud of doctor sister Geetanjali for fighting coronavirus pandemic

Over the past few months, celebirties have come together to pay heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and other medical personnel, who have been at the forefront of the country's fight against the novel coronavirus. Now, Kutumb fame TV actress Gauri Pradhan has shared a post on social media thanking her sister Geetanjali Pradhan and all the medical staff for fighting the pandemic. She posted a collage of doctors working amid coronavirus outbreak. Sharing the collage, she wrote on Instagram, “So proud of my baby sister!And so proud of everyone else who’s doing the same!! #drgeetanjalipradhan #fightagainstcorona #lockdown.”

Gauri Pradhan, who is married to TV actor Hiten Tejwani's wife, wished her husband on his birthday recently. "Happy birthday to my best friend,my soulmate!Love youHappy birthday to my best friend,my soulmate!Love you", she captioned the picture.

Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan are arguably one of the most loved TV couples. The duo has starred together in hit shows like Kutumb and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi besides participating in the dance reality show Nach Baliye. They were not only a hit onscreen couple but also became real-life companions offscreen.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage