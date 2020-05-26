Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHASINGH KumKum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh's pregnancy photos with husband and dog are unmissable

For every woman, becoming a mother is a thing of honour. The whole experience of pregnancy is altogether a different experience. Not just with humans, but this happens when you adopt a pet as well. The way you treat and care for the souls who can't speak your language is almost a similar kind of experience with a baby. And it seems Television actress Shikha Singh is going through all of them together. Shikha who is known for playing the role of Aaliya in the popular daily soap KumKum Bhagya is going to be a mommy soon but is these days a proud dog-mom. She recently shared adorable photos from her maternity diaries which not featured her baby bump but also her husband Karan Shah and pooch Gokul Shah Singh.

Taking to Instagram and sharing a couple of photos, Shikha wrote alongside, "Kisses galore. Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too #familypotrait #onlylove #lotsofkisses #lotsofhugs #positivity #happiness #content #peaceofmind #pawsome #lockdownlife #thistooshallpass #booyaacorona #weshallovercome #spreadsmiles #spreadlove #spreadkindness (sic)."

A few days back she even shared a birthday post for her elder child and pet dog. She wrote, "No matter how big you get but you will always be our 1st baby. @gokusinghshah u are our firstborn & it shall remain that way forever."

Shikha has been quite active on social media and keeps on sharing posts depicting her journey. Have a look at some of them here:

Last month, in an interview with The Times of India, she opened up on embracing motherhood in the times of coronavirus pandemic. Shikha said, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that the coronavirus pandemic would wreak havoc across the globe. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April and they had agreed to the same. However, due to this outbreak, I have been homebound since March."

Further, she said, "My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own. I am cooking for the family and my pet. My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We live close to a hospital and my doctor’s clinic, and they’re giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy."

