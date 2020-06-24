Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHASINGH KumKum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh opens up on returning to show post maternity break

Television actress Shikha Singh recently embraced motherhood after giving birth to a baby girl on June 16. Shikha who is widely known for her role of Aaliya she plays in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap KumKum Bhagya was teasing the fans with her maternity photos until she finally popped the good news. Married to pilot husband Karan Shah, Shikha previously shared that the name of their baby--Alayna Singh Shah was decided during their Maldives vacation. Soon after she announced her delivery, there were fans who were elated and wanted to know how she is feeling and whether or not she will be returning to Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia starrer show post her maternity break. Well now, it seems that the fans can now relax as she has given the answers to all the questions in a recent interview.

Talking about how her and Karan's life has changed after the baby she told Pinkvilla that nothing has changed for them apart from the fact that they are a little sleep-deprived because of the baby's schedule. Talking about how she managed amid COVID-19 lockdown, Shikha said, "Actually, it went on very smoothly. Touchwood. Karan & I don’t go out much & enjoy a lot of things with each other so staying at home wasn’t that bad at all."

Talking about her show, she revealed that she misses being on the sets of the show as it is close to her heart and have an amazing bunch of people. She said, "The best part is that I got to experience & live that character for 6 long years. The worst part is sometimes the negative characters get typecast & people think you can only play negative roles." When asked when she will return to the show she said it "is awaited like the corona’s vaccine. Even I don’t have an answer to that."

Coming back to the couple Shikha and Karan after dating each other for a period of four years decided to get married and after several years of their happy married life, the couple is now embracing parenthood. Previously while talking about her husband, she said, "My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own. I am cooking for the family and my pet."

For the unversed, Shikha is a proud dog mom as well as she owns a labrador Gokul Shah Singh. During the course of her maternity, Shikha was often seen sharing adorable pictures of her baby bump, husband and her pooch.

