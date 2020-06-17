Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHASINGH KumKum Bhagya fame Shikha Singh, husband Karan Shah blessed with a baby girl

Motherhood is a blessing and the feeling that a woman goes through while giving birth to her child cannot be expressed in words. And it seems Television actress Shikha Singh is experiencing all of it as she and her pilot husband Karan Shah have been blessed with a baby girl on June 16. Shikha, who is popularly known for her role of Aaliya in Ekta Kapoor's daily soap KumKum Bhagya announced her pregnancy in the month of April this year and left her fans excited. In an interview with Bollywood Times, the actress also opened up about their baby girl's name-- Alayna Singh Shah that the couple decided during their trip to the Maldives in the month of February. She even spoke about how the two of them during the course of her pregnancy used to call their baby 'AI.'

Shikha and Karan got married to each other after dating for four years and now after years of a happy married life, the couple is embracing parenthood. Talking about the arrival of the baby, Shikha said, "We are naming her Alayna Singh Shah. During our trip to Maldives in February, we had decided that if we have a daughter, this would be her name. This was the first name we both agreed upon, and after that, throughout the pregnancy, we called our baby, ‘Al.’"

She even spoke about how the feeling of motherhood is slowly sinking in. Shikha said, "The feeling is yet to sink in. I think the countless sleepless nights that we will face, will make me realize that I am a mom now!"

Talking about how the two of them managed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, "Karan and I had taken all the precautions we could throughout our pregnancy. We wore masks constantly, sanitized ourselves, and did all household chores. God has been kind as everything went smooth. The baby has arrived and we are both fine. The hospital is also taking very good care. They are meticulous and sanitizing the area very well. But it is a different feeling to see everyone around in PPE kits. There are no visitors allowed. My husband Karan is staying with us and taking care of us."

Shikha, who is also a proud pet mom to her dog Gokul Shah Singh can't wait to go back home to share the good news with the pooch. During the course of her maternity, Shikha was often seen sharing adorable pictures of her baby bump, husband and her labrador. Alongwith a recently shared photo, Shikha wrote, "Kisses galore. Why should only mom dad have all the fun, I’m gonna be a big brother too #familypotrait #onlylove #lotsofkisses #lotsofhugs #positivity #happiness #content #peaceofmind #pawsome #lockdownlife #thistooshallpass #booyaacorona #weshallovercome #spreadsmiles #spreadlove #spreadkindness (sic)."

She even wished her dog on his birthday and wrote, "No matter how big you get but you will always be our 1st baby. @gokusinghshah u are our firstborn & it shall remain that way forever."

Previously, while talking about her plans to resume work after her baby is born she said that she will remain in complete isolation and with the newborn she won't be able to go out at all.

Have a look at some interesting clicks of Shikha during the time of her pregnancy:

Previously while talking about her routine and how her husband has been taking care of everything, Shikha said, "My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own. I am cooking for the family and my pet. My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We live close to a hospital and my doctor’s clinic, and they’re giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy."

Congratulations Shikha and Karan for the new beginnings!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage