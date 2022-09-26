KKK 12 winner Tushar Kalia receives heartfelt wishes from Sriti Jha, Nishant and other TV stars

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TUSHARKALIA KKK 12 winner Tushar Kalia receives heartfelt wishes

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 aired its Grand Finale on September 25th, with Tushar Kalia taking the winner's title. The choreographer had a remarkable journey in the show, and he performed every task with the utmost dedication. Throughout the show, he was the only contestant who never performed an elimination stunt. Defeating 14 contestants, he emerged as the daring winner and took the trophy home. Now, wishes are pouring in for him from the whole Telly Town and his co-contestants on the Fear Factor show.

On Sunday, after Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show declared it's winner, celebs took to social media to congratulate him. Sriti Jha took to her Instagram account and shared the picture of Tushar Kalia kissing the trophy and wrote, "And the winner is @tusharkalia Maze aa gye." Rajiv Adatia also shared Tushar's post on his story and congratulated him. His caption read, "Congratulations Tusharrr! @thetusharkalia so happy for you! I purposely lost some stunts so you could win! I was actually the winner but I thought let me give to my dearest Tushar instead!! Hahahah! Jokes aside well deserved!!! And congrats." Chetana Pande also took to his social media and wrote, "Congratulations, you were the most dedicated khiladi from day 1, you deserve every bit of it."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHETANAPANDEChetna Pande's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SRITIJHASriti Jha's Instagram story

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJIVADATIARajiv Adatia's Instagram story

Nishant Bhat, who shared an adorable bond with Tushar, also congratulated him on social media. To note, Tushar lost a stunt only to make Nishant win. That moment became one of the most iconic scenes in the show. They hail from the same profession, and their bromance won several hearts.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHANT BHATNishant Bhat's Instagram story

Also read: Did Urfi Javed take a dig at Karan Johar when clicked at airport? Actress says, 'Ticket dikhau'

For the unversed, Tushar Kalia is a prominent choreographer and dancer. He had taken part in the dance competition show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and served as the show's stage director for India's Got Talent. He began his career as a choreographer in Bollywood with the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Also read: Archana Puran Singh envies Neena Gupta says, 'As an actor I feel deprived, cheated'

Latest Entertainment News