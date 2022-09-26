Archana Puran Singh envies Neena Gupta says, 'As an actor I feel deprived, cheated'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ARCHANAPURANSINGH Archana Puran at the Kapil Sharma Show

Actor Archana Puran seems to be a little unhappy with the roles she has been portraying. She feels deprived and cheated as an actor. She seems envious of Neena Gupta as the latter is currently enjoying her Bollywood comeback with different out-of-the-box roles with back-to-back hits. Archana Shared with The Indian Express, “They say if you keep getting the same roles, it means you are very lucky, that people want to keep watching you. However, I feel it’s the death of an actor. I remember Neena Gupta had once posted on social media seeking work, I guess I will take this opportunity to ask for work from directors and producers.”

She further added, “That chhaap (image) is so solid. Also, a lot of people feel that what should they offer me after Ms Briganza. It’s been almost 25 years since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released. And the character is still following me. People also feel that I am best suited only for comedy. As an actor, I feel deprived, cheated and I have been left yearning for good roles”.

Since the 90's we have known Archana as the famous 'Miss Briganza' from 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. Archana also said that as an artist, she is 'dying to perform', adding that the audience has seen 'just one aspect' of her craft. She also said that she has a serious side and can do 'so much more than just comedy'. The actor added that she can cry and can make people cry too. She said, that side of hers ‘is yet to be explored’ and added that it will happen one day.

Archana made her film debut with Abhishek and then featured in Jalwa opposite Naseeruddin Shah. She was also part of several films such as Agneepath (1990), Saudagar (1991), Shola aur Shabnam (1992), Aashiq Awara (1993), and Raja Hindustani (1996). Fans saw her in comedy roles such as Love Story 2050, Mohabbatein, Krrish, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Masti, De Dana Dan and Bol Bachchan.

She was also seen in television serials including Shrimaan Shrimati, Junoon and Zee Horror Show. Archana has been part of comedy shows including Comedy Circus, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Laughter Champion and The Kapil Sharma Show.

